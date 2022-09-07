Pumpkinferno returns to Fort Henry for second annual season

Fort Henry has announced the return of the very successful Pumpkinferno. The family-friendly event debuted in Kingston last year at the Fort, welcoming more than 35,000 guests. This year, the award-winning event will begin its second annual stint on September 30th, 2022.

When the sun goes down Fort Henry National Historic Site will be transformed into an enchanted wonderland of brilliant pumpkin sculptures ablaze inside the limestone walls under the night sky.

This year, Fort Henry boasts seven new exhibits that have been added to the experience. They include a new custom display immortalizing current and long-time leader of the Fort Henry Guard, Mark Bennett. The themes of this year's Pumpkinferno include Creatures of the Current, superheroes in Power to the Pumpkins, and many more. In total 21 exhibits will be on display.

For additional fun, the Parade Square's interactive zone will feature family-friendly activities, which include a game show and more pumpkins!

In total, over 7 thousand artificial pumpkins have been carved over four months in preparation for this event. The talent group of pumpkin artists spent many long hours to bring this exhibit to life

Fort Henry Event Details

- Pumpkinferno will operate nightly from September 30 to October 31

- Tickets are sold in 30-minute entrance time slots with the last ticket being sold at 9:45 p.m.

- General admission (ages 5+): $20.00 +HST

Event Hours

September 30 - October 19 from 7:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

October 20 - October 31 from 6:45 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

