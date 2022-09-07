Pumpkinferno returns to Upper Canada Village for 11th season

Upper Canada Village has announced the anticipated return of Pumpkinferno. This fan-favorite and family-friendly event is going into its 11th season in Morrisburg. The festive fall event starts on September 30th, 2022, featuring new exhibits of hand-carved artificial pumpkins. During the 10th annual Pumpkinferno in 2021, Upper Canada Village held a sell-out success, welcoming more than 43,000 guests.

Installed throughout the 1-kilometer Village canvas, 21 brilliant pumpkin sculpture exhibits will be on display. When the sun goes down, only the light from the pumpkins will be there to light up the 19th-century feel of the Village.

This year's show will showcase 7 new exhibits, the most added to any show. New exhibits include Lovers’ Lane, featuring famous couples; fantastic beasts and mythical creatures in Legendary Lore; The Great Outdoors, an homage to camping; The Child Within Us featuring vignettes of children at play; a tropical oasis in Flamingo Fiesta; a drool-worthy ode to snacks in Mega Munchies; and P15 K19 F9 N7 Mad Lab cooked up by Pumpkinferno’s mad scientists.

Since originating the Pumpkinferno experience more than 10 years ago, Upper Canada Village has become Ontario’s pre-eminent expert on pumpkin events and artificial pumpkin carving, assembling a talented group of artists who spend four months each year designing and carving thousands of pumpkins to bring this artful exhibit to life.

Upper Canada Village Event Details

- Pumpkinferno will operate nightly from September 30 to October 30.

- Tickets are sold in 30-minute entrance time slots with the last ticket being sold at 9:30 p.m.

- General admission (ages 5+): $20.00 + HST

- Accessibility Nights occur October 11, 18 & 25. Please refer to pumpkinferno.com for special booking instructions.

Event Hours

- September 30 - October 21 from 7 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

- October 22 - October 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray