Purple fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Pembroke

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say purple fentanyl was seized during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

OPP conducted the traffic stop at around 11:50 p-m on Everett St. in the City of Pembroke.

Police suspected the driver was a suspended driver.

The driver was arrested and police say they the found driver to be in possession of illegal drugs.

40-year-old Daniel Jeffrey Tysick of Laurentian Valley Township has been charged with the following:

Possession of a schedule 1 substance - purple fentanyl

Possession of a schedule 1 substance - methamphetamines

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - purple fentanyl

Failure to comply with undertaking - three counts

Driving while under suspension

Tysick was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday and remains in custody until their next appearance at a Pembroke court on August 16th.