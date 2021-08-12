iHeartRadio
Purple fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Pembroke

OPP

Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say purple fentanyl was seized during a traffic stop on Tuesday. 

OPP conducted the traffic stop at around 11:50 p-m on Everett St. in the City of Pembroke. 

Police suspected the driver was a suspended driver. 

The driver was arrested and police say they the found driver to be in possession of illegal drugs. 

40-year-old Daniel Jeffrey Tysick of Laurentian Valley Township has been charged with the following: 

  • Possession of a schedule 1 substance - purple fentanyl
  • Possession of a schedule 1 substance - methamphetamines
  • Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - purple fentanyl
  • Failure to comply with undertaking - three counts
  • Driving while under suspension

Tysick was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday and remains in custody until their next appearance at a Pembroke court on August 16th. 

