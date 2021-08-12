Purple fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Pembroke
Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say purple fentanyl was seized during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
OPP conducted the traffic stop at around 11:50 p-m on Everett St. in the City of Pembroke.
Police suspected the driver was a suspended driver.
The driver was arrested and police say they the found driver to be in possession of illegal drugs.
40-year-old Daniel Jeffrey Tysick of Laurentian Valley Township has been charged with the following:
- Possession of a schedule 1 substance - purple fentanyl
- Possession of a schedule 1 substance - methamphetamines
- Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - purple fentanyl
- Failure to comply with undertaking - three counts
- Driving while under suspension
Tysick was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday and remains in custody until their next appearance at a Pembroke court on August 16th.