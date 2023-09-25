Purse thief arrested and charged after investigation by Brockville Police
Brockville Police Service has released information on an arrest that occurred after a robbery investigation in the City. Police say On September 20th, 2023, at about 9:00 a.m., police received a report of a robbery, that took place in the area of the Metro grocery store, on King Street West.
Police say it was then learned that an unknown male had approached a female in the parking lot, wearing a disguise consisting of a wig and sunglasses. The suspect proceeded to forcibly take the victim's purse from her while she was carrying it.
Before officers arrived at the scene, the suspect fled the area and discarded some of the items used in the disguise. Shortly after, further information was received that the victim's banking cards were being used at other locations. From that, officers discovered a better description of the suspect, which led to his identity.
Then, several hours later at about 5:00 p.m., officers located the suspect in the downtown area and identified him to be a 26-year-old, male. Police say he was arrested and held for bail for the offences of robbery, disguise with intent, possession of a credit card and failure to comply with probation.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
