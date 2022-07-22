QKIM Golf launches 15th season

The Quinte-Kingston Intersectional Matches (QKIM) are set to launch their 15th season on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

The matches are a friendly inter-club competition between teams from regional golf clubs in the Quinte and Kingston area. It takes place every summer in August and September with approximately 82 teams from 17 golf clubs competing across six Divisions: Men’s A, Men’s

B, Senior Men, Super Senior Men, Women, and Senior Women.

The Intersectional Matches are a highlight for many recreational golfers across the region who enjoy the opportunity to compete in a friendly match while meeting new friends and playing at a variety of excellent and challenging courses.

The matches were established 15 years ago when Gilles Hurtubise, District Coordinator for Golf Ontario brought the inter-club competition concept to the area from Quebec. QKIM has

since seen thousands of participants over the years, and has become one of the most highly anticipated events of the season for local golfers.

The competition is volunteer-driven and relies on the efforts of many people for its ongoing success, as well as the generosity of all participating clubs who organize their teams and

host the matches. The Landings Golf and Teaching Centre in Kingston has participated in the matches since its inception. Chris Barber, Landings Executive Professional said, “We are

proud of our longstanding association with QKIM and its popularity among our members has grown immensely. Having the opportunity to play in QKIM has been a real value-add to

their membership at our club.”

QKIM Convenor, Richard Brault is excited for even better times ahead as QKIM heads into its 15th season. “We haven’t missed a beat or a season for that matter -- even in the face of

a pandemic -- and we believe QKIM’s popularity will only continue to grow.” He suggested golf members at participating golf courses should talk to their club pro for more information

about QKIM or visit the QKIM website at qkim.ca.