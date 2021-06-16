Quebec couple arrested after alleged attempted drone drops at Collins Bay Institution

Kingston Police have arrested a Quebec couple after they were alleged to attempt multiple drone drops at Collins Bay Institution.

Police were first notified last Friday at around 1:10 p.m. after an off duty member of the OPP-led joint forces penitentiary squad noticed suspicious activity at the institution.

A man and a woman left the scene in a vehicle.

Police were then notified a second time later that day, this time by a business in the area noticing the same activity.

Once again, a man and a woman left the scene but were later located at around 8:30 p.m.

Police say after executing warrants at a home and on a vehicle, an investigation found two drones worth $16,000 and various contraband items worth a total of $23,000 that police say was meant to be delivered inside the walls of the institution.

38-year-old Francis Larviere-Isabelle of Montreal faces the following charges:

Three counts of assault with a weapon;

Possess weapon dangerous to public peace;

Two counts of possess prohibited weapon knowing no authority;

Two counts of mischief for attempting to deliver a contraband package into a Federal Institution;

and two counts of breach of probation.

21-year-old Maude Vanden Abeele of Montreal faces the following charges:

Two counts of possess prohibited weapon knowing no authority;

Two counts of breach of weapons prohibition;

and two counts of mischief for attempting to deliver a contraband package into a Federal Institution.

Both attended a bail hearing the following day and were remanded into custody pending their next court appearance.