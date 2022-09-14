Queen's alumnus and bestselling author Omar El Akkad joins KFPL Bookmark Series
The Kingston Frontenac Public Library has announced the next addition to their Bookmark series in partnership with Queen's University Library. Bestselling author Omar El Akkad will be discussing his writing, his time in Kingston, and his creative process via zoom. Omar El Akkad is well-known in Kingston as a graduate of Queens University, former Globe and Mail journalist, and author. The event takes place on October 3, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Readers and critics enjoyed his books, American War and What Strange Paradise, the latter of which won a Giller Prize and was shortlisted for Canada Reads. He is currently Writer in Residence for the Queen's University Department of English.
"This is the perfect opportunity for students and community members to learn about the creative energy behind Omar El Akadd's books," said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. "His work deals with difficult topics from which people might turn away. Learning how to approach complex current events and craft stories is something that will benefit any writer."
KFPL thanks the Friends of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library for supporting this event.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
