Queen's Gaels crowned U SPORTS Rugby Champions

The Queen's Gaels are national champions after winning the U SPORTS Women's Rugby Championship. The women's rugby team defeated the Ottawa Gee-Gees 26-18 at Nixon Field Sunday in the Gold Medal Game.

The win was a redemption since finishing second at the 2019 Championship. The game was tied at half time, before Queen's Jaden Walker scored a try in the 49th minute, putting them in the lead.

MVP Sophie de Goede finished the game with one try, one convert, and two penalty converts. She was also named tournament MVP after her efforts in the game. Maddy Kushner was also named Player of the Game for the Gaels in the Gold Medal Game. She said after the game, the national championship was a team effort, adding that she is thankful to have awesome teammates.

Head Coach Dan Valley said, "To see that come to fruition is an unbelievable feeling. I couldn't be more proud of our athletes."

The win was a great way to end a two-year journey after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.