Queen's University hosts Provincial Dodgeball Championships

For the second year in a row, the province's most prestigious dodgeball event will take centre court at Queen's University. With support from Tourism Kingston, the 2023 Dodgeball Ontario Provincial Championships will take place February 18th and 19th at Mitchell Hall at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. Over 200 athletes from across Ontario will compete in men's and women's divisions using the official World Dodgeball Federation (WDBF) rules for foam-style dodgeball.

"This event brings the best athletes in the province together to compete for the coveted title of Provincial Champion," says Bianca Segatto, President of Dodgeball Ontario. "Many of these athletes were members of Team Canada at the 2022 World Championships where Canada took gold in women's and mixed divisions and the men took bronze. These are some of the best dodgeball athletes in the world right here in our backyard."

Dodgeball is rapidly growing as a competitive sport with Provincial Sport Organizations across Canada and national sports bodies all over the world. "It's a fast-paced sport with athleticism and strategy. You see these athletes competing with such intensity and realize just how far the sport has evolved and it's thrilling to watch," adds Segatto. "We hope to see the growth of dodgeball leagues locally and have a Kingston team represented at our next event."

Those interested can join the action from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18th and Sunday, February 19th. Spectators are welcome to attend free of charge. Games will also be live-streamed on Twitch @DodgeballTTV.

Top-ranking teams will advance to the Dodgeball Canada National Championships in Montreal, Quebec taking place April 7th and 9th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray