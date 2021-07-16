Queen's University not making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory on campus or residence

Queen's University says it will not be making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory to be on campus or in residence "at this time."

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Queen's says 97 per cent of students have indicated to the school that they will either be fully vaccinated or take steps to become fully vaccinated at the time of arrival.

"We are currently speaking directly to all students who will be attending Queen's this fall about the importance of being vaccinated this summer and we believe the majority of students will do so" Provost and Vice-Principal (Academic), Mark Green, said in a statement.

Queen's University says it's planning for a full return to campus in September.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson