Queen's University, St. Lawrence College adjust start of winter term as COVID-19 cases rise

Queen's University says most of the Winter 2022 academic activities will be delivered remotely until the end of reading week on Feb. 28.

In a statement, the university says it is a proactive measure to help support the health and safety of the Queen's and Kingston communities.

Queen's residences will remain open for the winter term.

Meantime, St. Lawrence College says it will be adjusting how courses are delivered for the first few weeks of the winter semester.

Courses will be delivered via "alternative delivery", except for practical labs and workshops.

The college says it plans to "gradually transition from alternative delivery to increased in-person learning" as the winter semester continues.

