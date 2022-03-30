Queen's University to suspend mask and vaccine policies as of May 1

Queen's University has announced that it will be suspending its mandatory vaccination and masking policies as of May 1.

In a statement, Queen's says the change is aligned with other Ontario universities and based on the current state of the pandemic and public health requirements.

"Queen's continues to prioritize our ongoing focus on the safety of our community. If the situation changes, the University may bring back vaccination and/or masking requirements on short notice." the school says in a statement.

The university outlined the following changes that will take effect on May 1 for the spring/summer term:

The university’s vaccination requirement will be suspended, at which point most students, faculty, and staff will no longer be required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated to participate in in-person university activities. Most students looking to register for classes in the summer term with in-person components will now be able to do so, regardless of their vaccination status.

The university’s mandatory masking policy will be suspended.

The SeQure app daily screening will no longer need to be completed before attending in-person university activities

Certain activities and roles that involve third parties (such as health clinics, hospitals, elementary and secondary schools, and other organizations where students complete their placements) may have different requirements for both masking and vaccination that will still have to be followed. Students, staff, and faculty members should contact their respective Faculty for details.

Queen's says it strongly recommends students, faculty, and staff to stay up to date with their vaccination status in the event that the school has to reinstate its proof of vaccination requirement.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson