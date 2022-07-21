Quinte Conservation celebrating 75 years of conservation

In celebration of 75 years of conservation, the Quinte Conservation Authority is inviting the community to its Artisan Market Fundraiser taking place at Vanderwater Conservation Area.

The event takes place on October 1st and will feature a whole host of exciting activities for guests to enjoy, and take part in.

Follow the paths lined with festive lights and discover the conservation area by night. Guests will take part in an array of exciting entertainment, from live music to performances from Tweed and Co. Theatre Group. The event will even feature an indigenous knowledge circle around a lit campfire.

Enjoy refreshments and food prepared from local caterers and wineries while you shop from local artisans and businesses to find the perfect addition to your upcoming holidays.

Guests will also be able to bid on a variety of carefully curated silent auction items which have been donated by local artists.

The event is 19+. Guests will be asked to provide ID at the door.

DATE: Saturday, October 1, 2022

LOCATION: Vanderwater Conservation Area, 512 Vanderwater Road, Thomasburg, ON

TIME: 6:00pm – 9:00pm; doors open at 5:30pm

ADMISSION: $75 per person

PARKING: Free for this event

Tickets can be purchased online at http://QuinteConservation.ca