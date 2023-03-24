Quinte Conservation predicts big melt with expected rain and warm weather

Weather forecasts for the Quinte Conservation Watershed predict 20-25 mm of rainfall from Saturday to Sunday, with above-zero temperatures expected until Monday. The Conservation says these spring-like weather conditions will trigger this year's spring freshet. Water levels are rising on rivers and creeks, the first peak is anticipated by mid-next week. The spring freshet for the Moira, Napanee, and Prince Edward watersheds is the river peak caused by snowmelt which typically occurs in the springtime between mid-March and early May. This is an annual event which swells the rivers and tributaries, providing much-needed recharge to lakes and groundwater.

Current watershed conditions are fairly typical for this time of year. Snowmelt has been occurring slowly for a week already, with much of the snowpack being reduced south of Highway 7. North of Highway 7, a significant amount of snow remains, with slightly above-normal water content in the most northerly regions. River flows are average for mid-March, which provides the significant capacity to accommodate future increases.

The Conservation says it should be noted that springtime peak flows have been well below normal levels for the last three years. Quinte Conservation is currently forecasting that creeks and rivers will reach or exceed normal bank full conditions this spring. Higher than recently experienced springtime water levels are expected in the coming weeks. Water levels in this range may affect low-lying or landscaped waterfront areas, but not dwellings.

They say runoff from rain and snow melt will also create a rise in water levels on creeks and rivers, however, they are not forecasted to overtop their banks at this time. Nuisance flooding is likely to occur around small watercourses, urban areas, and ditches. Large river systems and inland lakes are not expected to flood at this time.

Additionally, all remaining ice surfaces should be considered unstable due to warming temperatures and higher flows. The public is advised to exercise extreme caution when near rivers and waterbodies and to stay away from open and fast-flowing water, culverts, dams, ice-covered water, and banks.

Residents in flood-prone or low-lying areas are reminded to take the necessary precautions to protect their property. Ensuring sump pumps are in good working condition and to have easy access to a portable backup generator and pump. Help reduce ponding by keeping ditches, culverts, and storm drains clear from obstructions and secure items that might float away as flows increase.

Staff at the Conservation says they will continue to monitor conditions. For current water levels or to report changes in water levels, residents are encouraged to visit QuinteConservation.ca.

