Quinte conservation will be operating the third depot lake dam to facilitate dam inspection

A drawdown of this magnitude is unconventional for this time of year, however comparable water levels were experienced on the lake in September during the 2016 drought. Water levels on Third Depot and Fourth Depot Lakes will remain lower than normal throughout the next month. Water levels on First Depot Lake and on Bellrock Creek will rise, however, significant changes on Second Depot Lake and the Bellrock mill pond will be mitigated through the operation of those dams.

Staff will monitor conditions throughout the drawdown.

-With Files from CFRA's Ethan Fink