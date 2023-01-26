Quinte Conservations seek College, University students for summer jobs program

Quinte Conservation says they are seeking college and university students between the ages of 18 and 30 for exciting, hands-on summer job programs. College students, both returning and graduating, can apply before February 5th for a variety of summer job positions within the fields of aquatic and watershed science, engineering, stewardship and education, corporate services, communications, and conservation lands.

Corporate Services Manager, Tammy Smith says, "We are currently accepting resumes and cover letters for the assortment of summer positions we have available this year and look forward to welcoming another group of enthusiastic students this May."

The group says each position offers extensive hands-on learning and development for real-world experience within the fields of environmental science, communications, and customer service. Students can apply their skills and knowledge while working with expert staff on the programs and services delivered by Quinte Conservation.

Smith adds, "Our summer jobs program gives students an early opportunity to work in their desired field and to learn from our specialized staff as they gain experience in both field and office work."

Those interested in working with Quinte Conservation this summer can visit their jobs and tender page at QuinteConservation.ca for a list of opportunities and for more information on how to apply. The summer jobs program runs from early May to mid-August. The conservation says this program is great for those passionate about the environment and for those who enjoy teamwork and working outside.

