Quinte-West man arrested throwing objects off apartment building in Trenton

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual following a disturbance call at a Trenton apartment complex. Quinte West OPP responded to a call on January 7th, 2023, at approximately 7:45 p.m., after receiving multiple complaints of a disturbance at a Bay Street apartment building.

Police say that an individual was allegedly throwing objects off of a balcony. Once officers attended the scene, an investigation began and as a result 52-year-old David Berry from Quinte West was arrested. The accused has been charged with three counts of mischief.

The accused was held in custody and was scheduled to appear for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on January 8, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray