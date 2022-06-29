R.I.D.E. program leads to arrest

Officers with the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say a 43-year-old woman was arrested in Picton Monday.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. program on County Road 3 near Rossmore.

Officers stopped a vehicle and suspected the driver may be under the influence of alcohol, so they administered an approved screening device. Later, the woman was taken to the detachment for further testing.

As a result, 43-year-old Angela Wannamaker of Belleville has been charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand and operation while impaired.

Wannamaker had their license suspended for a period of 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days,

She is scheduled to appear before a court of justice in Picton.