R.O.P.E Squad looking for federal offender known to frequent Kingston

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking for the public's help finding a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for breach of Day Parole.

Police are looking for Abdullah Waseem, who is known to frequent the Kingston, Toronto, Windsor, and Collingwood areas of Ontario.

Waseem is currently serving a 2 year, 2 month, 1 day sentence for Use Imitation Firearm while Committing, Armed Robbery, three counts of Robbery, two counts of Theft of Motor Vehicle and Theft Over $5000.

The offender is described as a South Asian male, 23 years of age, 5'10" (178 cm), 161 lbs (73 kgs) with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.