Rabies vaccination clinics being held by Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is hosting rabies vaccination clinics for pets.

The clinics will take place on September 22nd and September 29th.

Kim McCann with the health unit tells The Bruce Wylie Show the clinics are low cost.

"The rabies vaccination clinics are $20 per animal and it is cash only," McCann said. "Pets either need to be on a leash or in a carrier. The goal is to help provide rabies vaccinations to as many dogs or cats as possible."

McCann emphasized the importance of being up to date with your pet's shots.

"It is important that a dog and cat remains up to date with their rabies vaccination," McCann tells The Bruce Wyle Show. "It's so that they are not at risk of actually getting the rabies virus. Increasing vaccination in our pets will also protect us humans as well."

More information on locations can be found at the health unit's website.