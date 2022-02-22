Rainfall warning in effect for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

A rainfall warning is in effect for the region.

Environment Canada says it expects 20 to 30 mm of rain to fall starting this afternoon.

The weather agency warns that the frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb the rainfall.

It also warns of patchy freezing rain this morning into the afternoon.

As a precaution, all buses are cancelled for those in the Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario today.

The rainfall itself is expected to continue into the evening.