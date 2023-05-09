Raising awareness and gratitude for nursing week
Nursing Week is May 8th to 12th this year and the Leeds Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit would like to send out a celebratory shout-out to all nurses in the local community.
The Health Unit explains that nurses leverage their skills, ability and judgement to advocate and promote health in countless ways and sectors in the community. As an acknowledgement of the week, the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario has launched a #HeyNurse social media platform for the community to join in the celebration of nurses.
Starting May 5th, the Brockville Museum is exhibiting "130 Years of Nursing Education in Brockville". To support St. Lawrence College's celebration of 50 years of nursing education at the Brockville campus, the Brockville Museum is putting together an exhibit on the history of nursing education in Brockville, which will run May 5th to September 29th, 2023."
The Health Unit also encourages people to tag LGLHealthunit on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram in an effort to recognize, acknowledge and extend gratitude for the hard work of all nurses this week.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
