Ramp closures on Highways in Brockville
The Ministry of Transportation construction project will have highway ramps at Highway 401 / Hwy137 on-ramps
There will be full closures of the Ramps between Highway 137 and Highway 401 that may last up to 72 hours.
Closures this week lasting from Monday, September 26, 12:00 p.m. to Friday, September 30, 12:00 p.m. and are as follows:
- Closure of the westbound Highway 401 right lane (Lane 2) from Highway 137 to 800m east of Highway 137
- Closure of the eastbound Highway 401 left lane (Lane 1) from Highway 137 to 800m east of Highway 137
Please note there will be no access through the construction zone for trucks with a load width greater than 4 meters in the Westbound lanes.
Closures will start at 7:00 a.m. each day and each ramp is expected to be closed for approximately 4 hours each. Emergency vehicles will be given access if required. Schedules are subject to change.
-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
