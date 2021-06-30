Rapid COVID-19 tests arrive at Renfrew County Chambers of Commerce

Businesses in Renfrew County are now able to order rapid COVID-19 tests from their local Chamber of Commerce.

The first shipment arrived at the three Renfrew County Chambers of Commerce on Tuesday

Any small to medium-sized businesses (under 150 employees) can go to any of the Chambers' website to place an order for tests.

The tests are part of a province-wide rapid screening program that hopes to identify asymptomatic cases of covid-19 in the workplace.

Interested businesses can log into one of the Chambers' websites or head to this website to order their two-week supply of rapid tests.