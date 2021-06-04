Rapid COVID-19 tests coming to Renfrew County

A rapid antigen screening program is heading to Renfrew County.

The Ontario Chamber Network has started distributing rapid COVID-19 tests to the three Chamber of Commerces within Renfrew County.

These chambers include the Greater Arnprior, Renfrew and Area, and the Upper Ottawa Valley Chambers of Commerces.

“Chambers of Commerce and Boards of Trade have been indispensable resources in their communities since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis." said Executive Director of Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce Lorraine MacKenzie in a press release. "Public health and the health of our economy are interdependent. That is why our Chambers are proud to distribute rapid tests to small businesses in Renfrew County. We hope that through this program, we will be able to curb the spread and reopen our local economy safely.”

Free tests will be given out to small and medium-sized businesses in the area.

SMEs interested in acquiring tests will be able to log into one of the Renfrew County Chambers' websites and order a two-week supply.

An SME will be required to submit screening results after each test is used and are recommended to screen staff for COVID-19 twice a week. The data will be reported to the Ministry of Health bimonthly.

More details on when businesses will be able to start ordering rapid tests will be announced for the future.