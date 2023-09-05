RBC donates $10K to PRH Cancer Care Campaign

Royal Bank of Canada has announced that they have generously donated $10,000 to the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Cancer Care Campaign.

The Cancer Care Campaign, which was launched in January of 2021, will support the expansion and upgrade of the hospital's Chemotherapy and Medical Daycare units, while also funding necessary renovations in the inpatient Pharmacy. It will also support the purchase of equipment such as treatment chairs, warming blankets, pharmaceutical refrigerators, biosafety cabinets and scrub sinks just to name a few.

"We are so very thankful for the generosity of organizations in our community like RBC who recognize the importance of having state-of-the-art health care services right here close to home. As equipment and supplies are not provincially funded, the hospital depends on the generosity of the community to purchase these essential items," said Executive Director Roger Martin.

To learn more about the Cancer Care Campaign and how to donate please contact the PRH Foundation office at (613) 732-2811 extension 7408 or visit www.prhfoundation.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray