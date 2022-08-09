RCAF assists in international rescue mission "GLOBE" in Dominican Republic
A Royal Canadian Airforce CC-177 Globemaster that is based out of Trenton, Ont. flew out of Val-d'Or, Quebec, to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic August 7 to assist with an international rescue mission.
The mission, titled Operation GLOBE, is a part of the Canadian Armed Forces' commitment to active overseas engagement. Military members at 8 Wing Trenton are doing their part to save two miners that have been trapped underground for more than a week.
Aircrews flew with a special excavation system, Cubex Model 6200, and related boring equipment, to help rescue workers make a tunnel to save the two that are currently trapped in a copper and zinc mine.
According to media from the Dominican Republic, the miners are currently in an open chamber more than 30 metres below ground. A landslide blocked the entry shaft at the Cerro de Maimón operation.
State media say the men have been kept alive through a small pipe that was drilled, allowing workers to send food, water, and medical supplies to the two.
The Canadian Globemaster C-17 arrived in Dominican Republic on Sunday night with more than 52,000 pounds of equipment
