RCAF names new Commanding Officer

426 Transport Squadron has named a new Commanding Officer. Lieutenant-Colonel Kyle Welsh will assume his new position as Commanding Officer of Royal Canadian Airforce's 436 Transport Squadron from LCol James Brown.

LCol Kyle Welsh joined the Royal Canadian Naval Reserves as a Naval Combat Information Operator, in June 2000. Once he graduated from Western University in 2004, LCol Welsh transferred to the Regular Force as a RCAF Pilot, and received his Pilot's Wings in November 2007.

LCol Welsh's first operational posting was with 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron in Winnipeg, Manitoba. During this posting, he completed two deployments flying the CU170 Heron Remotely Piloted Aircraft System during Operation Athena.

His next posting was with 436 Transport Squadron, where he completed a flying supervisor's tour on the CC130J Hercules. While at 436 Squadron, LCol Welsh deployed in support of Op IMPACT, Op PRESENCE, Op LENTUS, and four OPEN SKIES missions. He has spent more than 28 months on overseas deployments and has accumulated approximately 3,700 hours of flight time.

LCol Welsh has a Master of Public Administration Degree, a Master of Defense Studies Degree, and an undergraduate degree in Commercial Aviation Management. He also has completed the Joint Command and Staff Program and the Army Operations Course.