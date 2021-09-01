RCCDSB preparing schools for in-person learning this fall

The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board says it's preparing schools for in-person learning this fall.

In a press release, the school board says ventilation upgrades are expected to be completed today at some schools, while ventilation improvement projects are also in progress.

The school board notes that 50 per cent of the RCCDSB's 20 schools currently have fully mechanical ventilation systems. Another 20 per cent have partial mechanicial ventilation.

Ventilation upgrades are being completed at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Renfrew, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Pembroke, and the St. John XXIII Catholic School and St. Joseph's Catholic School in Arnprior.

Any schools with projects that are not completed today or don't have mechanical ventilation, every occupied classroom will have a standalone High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter unit in place.

Eight replacement portable classrooms have also been ordered that incorporate update ventilation.

They are scheduled to arrive this fall.