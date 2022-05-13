RCDHU: 16 people in hospital with COVID-19

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 16 local residents are in hospital with COVID-19, including one person in intensive care.

119 new cases of the virus have been reported through the county within the last seven days. Three outbreaks are also being closely monitored in high risk settings. Island View Suites, Groves Park Lodge, and Chartwell Pinewood have confirmed outbreaks of the virus.

In the last two weeks, RCDHU has reported an additional seven deaths linked to COVID-19 for a total of 48 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.