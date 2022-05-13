RCDHU: 16 people in hospital with COVID-19
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 16 local residents are in hospital with COVID-19, including one person in intensive care.
119 new cases of the virus have been reported through the county within the last seven days. Three outbreaks are also being closely monitored in high risk settings. Island View Suites, Groves Park Lodge, and Chartwell Pinewood have confirmed outbreaks of the virus.
In the last two weeks, RCDHU has reported an additional seven deaths linked to COVID-19 for a total of 48 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
No Mow May in Leeds and the Thousand IslandsThe Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands is supporting the international initiative "No Mow May," assisting bees, butterflies, moths, beetle ants, and birds.
45-year-old female charged with impaired drivingA 45-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, after police received reports of a drunk driver in the area of Laurier Blvd and Stewart Blvd.
Housing sales in Renfrew County dropHousing sales in Renfrew County have slowed this April.
Hell or High Water returns to PetawawaCanada's best whitewater race is returning to Petawawa for the first time since 2019 this weekend.
23-year-old charged after locking puppy in hot carA 23-year-old Kingston resident was arrested May 11, after police officers found a 10 week old puppy locked inside the car out front of a local business.
KFL&A Public Health identifies anaplasmosis in blacklegged ticksThe Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington Public Health Unit have identified a bacteria that causes anaplasmosis in blacklegged ticks in the region.
Festival of Small Halls coming to Eastern OntarioThe Festival of Small Halls is coming to Eastern Ontario across three weekends, beginning this weekend.
Cornwall holds 2022 Racing Against DrugsThis years Racing Against Drugs Campaign focused on drunk driving, ATVs, train safety, and more.
The Ground Up: local plant swapMake your life greener with Kingston Horticultural Society and Kingston Frontenac Public Library’s plant swap