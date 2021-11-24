RCDHU confirms 11th death from COVID-19 since pandemic began

Renfrew County and District Health has reported a new death from COVID-19 in the region.

It is the 11th death from COVID-19 in the area since the pandemic began.

No other details were released.

Zero new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region.

The number of known active cases in the area is now at 21.

As of the latest case summary update, one person is in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.

An updated case summary, including hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected to be released tomorrow.