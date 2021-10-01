iHeartRadio
RCDHU confirms positive case of COVID-19 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School

RCDHU

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is confirming a positive case of COVID-19 in a student at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School.

RCDHU says it is also awaiting tests results from a probable case of COVID-19 at St. Joseph's High School.

Both of the schools remain open for in-person learning. 
 

