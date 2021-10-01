RCDHU confirms positive case of COVID-19 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is confirming a positive case of COVID-19 in a student at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School.
RCDHU says it is also awaiting tests results from a probable case of COVID-19 at St. Joseph's High School.
Both of the schools remain open for in-person learning.
Man and woman from GTA face drug trafficking chargesA man and a woman from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) were arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.
Eight new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkA total of eight new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
Zero new cases of COVID-19 on WednesdayBecause of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, no COVID-19 report was released locally on Thursday. That is expected to be released today.
13 new cases of COVID-19 on WednesdayBecause of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, no COVID-19 report was released locally on Thursday. That is expected to be released today.
Person of interest in suspicious fire in North GrenvilleThe Grenville County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are working with the North Grenville Fire Service to identify a person of interest in a suspicious fire in North Grenville.
Assault investigation leads to drugs and weapons charges in CardinalAn assault investigation in the Village of Cardinal has lead to drugs and weapons charges.
Winners at the Brockville and District Chamber of Commerce Awards GalaJoanne Sytsma was named the Citizen of the year, Shelley Bacon from Northern Cables won Business Person of the Year, and Zachary Benson was named the Young Professional of the Year.
Public skating returns to Pembroke Memorial CentreThe City of Pembroke has announced that public skating is returning to the Pembroke Memorial Centre.
Mark Noonan named new Brockville Chief of PoliceThe Brockville Police Services Board has announced that it has appointed Mark Noonan as Brockville's Chief of Police effective October 4.