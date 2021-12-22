RCDHU moves to larger Pembroke clinic site

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has announced that its vaccination capacity will be increasing as it moves to a larger clinic site in Pembroke.

RCDHU says beginning December 23rd, the Pembroke vaccination site for 12+ clinics will be at the former home of the local call centre at 100 Crandall St.

The clinic is being run by the Pembroke Regional Hospital on behalf of RCDHU.

The health unit says as the clinic ramps up over the next few weeks, COVID-19 vaccine appointment availability will nearly quadruple.

Despite technical difficulties temporarily reducing capacity of RCDHU's call centre, there is no impact to the online booking system.

Those looking to book an appointment locally can be found online.

Only those who have no online access should call the health unit in regards to booking an appointment, the health unit says.