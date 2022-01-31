RCDHU moving to provincial COVID-19 booking system

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has annouced the switch from the local COVID-19 vaccination booking system to the provincial booking system.

Starting Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022, residents can use the provincial COVID-19 vaccination portal at covid19.ontariohealth.ca or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900. Anyone without an Ontario Health Card who is unable to book their appointment online must call RCDHU's Vaccination Information Line at 613-732-9436 or toll free at 1-833-773-0004.

This applys to any vaccination clinic in the Pembroke and Deep River area.

While no appointments are necessary as walk-ins are available for residents 12 years of age or older across the Renfrew County and District, officials say there are benefits to booking an appointment, such as a better sense of timing as the appointment slot is protected.

Health officials say the use of the provincial booking system allows for ore of a seamless data collection and sharing experience, with improved user experience.