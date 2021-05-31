RCDHU prioritizing first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Despite the provincial announcement Friday of shortened intervals for a second-dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the province, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit says the local situation is different.

The RCDHU says the priority remains getting as many people as possible to get their first dose.

"Right now, our priority is to book those who are still waiting to receive their first dose." said Acting Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Cushman, in a press release. "We promise to keep you updated on all local developments and aim to vaccinate anyone who wants a vaccine, as quickly as possible."

They say a second dose strategy is being developed for the region but say residents can't book their second dose appointment at this time.

The health unit says it will contact you to schedule a second dose appointment.

RCDHU also says to not call them unless it's been 12 weeks since your first shot and you have not been contacted.