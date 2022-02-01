RCDHU reporting 20th death since beginning of pandemic
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting the 20th COVID-19 related death in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.
The latest death is said to be a woman in her 80s, who had previous underlying health conditions. The case is said to be related to an outbreak of COVID-19.
The death was reported Jan. 31.
RDCHU also reported an increase of 96 new high risk cases. Case counts may not be accurate due to a change in testing requirements.
-
Another hurdle cleared in apartment building projectThe Laurentian Valley's planning and emergency services committee has cleared yet another hurdle in the development of three residential apartment buildings.
-
Technical issue creates invalid vaccination appointmentsA technical issue with Local Booking System creates invalid vaccination appointments that has allowed some residents to book appointments in the month of February.
-
Cabin Fever 2022 kicks off Feb 6Petawawa's winter festival, Cabin Fever, kicks off this weekend with a free public skate on February 6th.
-
Brockville Police investigate bank robberyThe Brockville Police Service is investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. February 1st at a Bank of Montreal in Brockville.
-
OPP seize cash, guns, and drugs after traffic stopPolice have arrested a 37 year old woman after she was stopped by an officer in Pembroke. The suspect was arrested and charged with multiple crimes.
-
Upper Ottawa OPP investigating after tool theftThe Upper Ottawa Valley division of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after several tools were stolen from a car parked at Round Lake Road in Laurentian Valley Township
-
LGL District Health gives tips on ice safetyHealth promoter, Rebecca Shams, gives a few tips and tricks to avoid falling through the ice - and what to do if you do.
-
Employment and Education Centre looking to hire auto workersThe Employment and Education Centre (EEC) is recruitting new employees to work in the automotive sector.
-
Aquatarium in Brockville to reopen February 5thThe Aquatarium in Brockville is reopening this weekend. The facility opens Saturday at 10 a.m. and remains open until further notice, operating every Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 5 p.m.