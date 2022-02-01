RCDHU reporting 20th death since beginning of pandemic

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting the 20th COVID-19 related death in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

The latest death is said to be a woman in her 80s, who had previous underlying health conditions. The case is said to be related to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The death was reported Jan. 31.

RDCHU also reported an increase of 96 new high risk cases. Case counts may not be accurate due to a change in testing requirements.

