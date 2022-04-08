RCDHU reporting 35 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the region is at 154.
In the latest case summary update released on Thursday, RCDHU says there are 11 people in hospital with the virus. Two people are in the intensive care unit.
There are four active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
Two are at congregate living facilities, one is at a retirement home, and one is at a long-term care home.
