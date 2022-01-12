iHeartRadio
RCDHU reports 26 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

covid 19

26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 601. 

A new case summary update, looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected to be released tomorrow. 

