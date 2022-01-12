RCDHU reports 26 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 601.
A new case summary update, looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks, is expected to be released tomorrow.
36 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health unit is reporting a total of 36 new cases of COVID-19.
No injuries after two-vehicle collision on Hwy.17 in PetawawaThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 17 and Doran Rd. in the Town of Petawawa.
Ontario to temporarily change G driving test to help tackle backlog: governmentThe Ontario government says it is temporarily changing the G-level driving road test to help reduce a backlog caused by COVID-19 restrictions and closures.
149 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County since Friday149 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County since Friday.
151 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a total of 151 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
First report on COVID-19 in KFL&A in new reporting systemHere are the latest COVID-19 numbers under the new reporting system.
Brockville COVID-19 Clinical Assessment Centre expanding servicesThe Brockville General Hospital has announced that its Clinical Assessment Centre will be expanding to support people with moderate or severe COVID-19 symptoms.
Driver charged after collision on Pembroke St. EastThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged a driver after a collision in the City of Pembroke.
Emergency departments not for asymptomatic testing or treating of mild COVID-19 symptoms: RCDHUThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reminding residents that emergency departments are for urgent care and not for asymptomatic COVID-19 testing or the treatment of mild COVID-19 symptoms.