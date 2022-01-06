RCDHU reports COVID-19 death for second straight day

For the second straight day, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.

It is the 15th death from COVID-19 in Renfrew County since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, 74 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the region.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 691.

We are expected to receive an updated case summary looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks today.

