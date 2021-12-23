RCDHU reports five new COVID-19 cases
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the region is at 56.
The latest case summary update looking at hosptalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today.
-
Revised Maple View Lodge expansion approvedA revised plan to expand the Maple View Lodge to 192 beds has been approved.
-
OPP warn of Card-Not-Present frauds in the Ottawa ValleyOntario Provincial Police are warning Ottawa Valley businesses of fraudsters targetting them.
-
78 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 78 new cases of COVID-19.
-
Fentanyl and cocaine seized during traffic stop in Laurentian ValleyThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they were able to seize fentanyl and cocaine after a traffic stop in Laurentian Valley Township.
-
154 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 154 new cases of COVID-19.
-
Kingston Police looking to locate missing manKingston Police are seeking the public's help locating a missing man.
-
50 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19.
-
RCDHU moves to larger Pembroke clinic siteThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit has announced that its vaccination capacity will be increasing as it moves to a larger clinic site in Pembroke.
-
City of Brockville services changed amid rising COVID-19 numbersThe City of Brockville has announced it is making changes to city services as the area deals with rising COVID-19 case counts.