iHeartRadio
-10°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

RCDHU reports five new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19. 

Known active cases in the region is at 56. 

The latest case summary update looking at hosptalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today. 

12

Check out the latest Songs