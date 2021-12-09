RCDHU reports seven new cases of COVID-19
Seven new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 54.
The latest case summary update reporting hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today.
