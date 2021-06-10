RCDHU's youth dedicated COVID-19 vaccine clinics now open to general public

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has announced a change to it's vaccine strategy.

The health unit has announced that it's youth dedicated COVID-19 vaccine clinics is now being opened for the general public.

RCDHU says it is making the change due to a high uptake over the last two weeks with many 12-17 year old residents already receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or having their vaccine booked over the next three weeks.

Because of this, Renfrew County and District Health says it can now make appointments available to all residents because there is no longer a need to hold previously allocated appointments for youth.

The health unit encourages anyone who has not received a first dose, or those eligible for an early second dose, to book an appointment as they become available.