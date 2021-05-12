The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reminding residents that hospitals in the region remain open and safe for all who need care.

In a press release, Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Cushman explained that hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Renfrew County are either sent to a dedicated COVID unit at the Pembroke Regional Hospital or transferred to an Ottawa-area hospital for additional ICU (Intensive Care Unit) treatment.

"Occasionally, the other hospitals in RCD treat a new COVID-positive case in the Emergency Department prior to transferring the patient to PRH or Ottawa, or less often, a patient being transferred back from Ottawa to one in RCD turns out to be positive." said Dr. Cushman. "In all of these situations, the patients are appropriately isolated, extensive testing is done on staff and patients who might be at risk, and COVID cleaning practices are enacted."

RCDHU says because of safety procedures at the region's hospitals, the risk of contracting COVID-19 through an emergency visit or an appointment within the hospital is "minimal".