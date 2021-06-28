No new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.

The number of known active cases in the region is at four.

As of the latest case summary update, one person is in hospital with the virus, they are not in the intensive care unit.

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is continuing to remind residents that the best vaccine for a second dose is the first one available to you.

In a press release on Friday, RCDHU says "mixing" vaccines is a safe and effective option to gain strong protection from COVID-19.

This echoes similar comments made by acting medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Cushman, in a video update last week.