RCDSB Director of Education departing for OCDSB after six years

After 6 years as Director of Education of the Renfrew County District School Board through a significant period of growth, Dr. Pino Buffone has accepted the appointment to become the new Director of Education for the Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) effective August 1st, 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Trustees, Chairperson Susan Humphries thanked Director Buffone for the important impact made during his tenure, "Director Buffone has been an exemplary leader to our organization over the past 6 years. His vision brought the option of French Immersion to all students in our Board starting in kindergarten and growing as they progress to Grade 12."

Chair Humphries added, "While RCDSB is certainly losing a great leader, Dr. Buffone leaves behind a strong team committed to excellence in teaching and learning, with the shared vision of providing RCDSB students with the advantages they need to excel in and out of the classroom."

"I know trustees, staff, students, parents/guardians and the community will join me in wishing Dr. Buffone a hearty congratulations on his new role as Director of Education for the OCDSB. It is a credit to the significant difference he has made to the students and families in our District that Director Buffone's leadership is being sought to tackle the challenges ahead in a large and diverse school board." Continued Chair Humphries, "The OCDSB is very fortunate to have him return to their Board in this leadership role."

The search for a new Director of Education will begin in the Fall of 2023. In the meantime, the Board of Trustees will hire an Interim Director for August 2023, to continue the implementation of the District's Strategic Plan and Action Plan.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray