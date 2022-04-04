RCDSB reminding students some situations still require masks

In a letter, the Renfrew County District School board is clarifying the situation regarding masking in its schools.

While masking may no longer be mandatory, it is still required in specific situations.

RCDSB says the board, following provincial regulations, requires students to remain masked in the following situations:

For 14 days, after returning from travel outside of Canada

For 10 days after: initial exposure if a household member is COVID-19 positive last exposure if they were a close contact after onset of symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19

For 48 hours after getting a COVID-19 vaccine or flu shot

The board is also reminding students to continue to screen daily for any symptoms of illness before coming to school.

Masks continue to be made available at all schools should students require one.