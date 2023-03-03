RCDSB sponsors free public skating for March Break
The Renfrew County District School Board is sponsoring public skating across the Ottawa Valley during March Break. They say the open rinks are a part of their continued effort to support local families and give back to the community.
Monday, March 13th
Paul J. Yakabuski Arena in Barry's Bacy from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14th
Civic Centre in Petawawa from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Astrolabe in Cobden from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15th
EDCC in Eganville from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Palmer Rapids Arena in Palmber Rapids from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 16th
PMC in Pembroke from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Ma-te-Way Activity Centre in Renfrew from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30
The School Board says all are welcome at any of the open locations during the March Break. free of charge.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
OPP give tips to avoid renovation scams following recent incidentsOntario Provincial Police are urging residents to be vigilant while hiring contractors for home renovations following a concerning investigation that took place in the area. OPP gives tips to avoid being a victim of fraud and stresses the importance of vetting potential contractors.
-
Save the date for Brockville General Hospital's 'Ride the River'From June 18th to 25th the 3rd Annual Ride the River Cycling Fundraiser will take place, participants can bike to raise funds for Brockville General Hospital going towards much-needed equipment. Registrants pay a fee and are encouraged to ask friends and family members to sponsor their ride.
-
Weapons charges lay following concerning incident on King St. WestA 49-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after Brockville Police responded to reports of a person locked inside a residence with a gun on King Street West. After responding to the scene and searching, the woman was located in possession of knives, and no firearm was found.
-
Brockville Police caution residents after multiple cases of renovation fraudResidents looking to hire local contractors are urged to be cautious by Brockville Police after multiple parties say they made substantial down payments for proposed work that ended up partially completed or not completed at all. They say this is regarding a local Windows/Doors and Renovations Company.
-
Nominations open for MP Youth Leadership Award in H-L&APrincipals and teachers, youth group leaders and coaches are being encouraged to nominate a young person for the MP Youth Leadership Award for Hastings-Lennox & Addington. The award is open in two categories, grades 7-9 and 10-12.
-
Stolen truck recovered with help from tracker inside the vehicleA stolen vehicle was recovered by Ontario Provincial Police in the Central Hasting area, after the owner of the truck called the police and gave them the direction the thief was travelling. As a result, the vehicle was recovered and the 37-year-old driver from Kingston was arrested and charged.
-
Expansion of lightbulb recycling program through Waste Recovery CentreThe types of light bulbs that residents can keep out of landfill is expanding. Residents served by the Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre can able drop off light bulbs at the Centre's Household Hazardous Waste Depot or at one of the Centre's two Environmental Days held in May and June.
-
Week of activities at Heritage Centre during March BreakFrom Monday, March 13th to Friday, March 17th, the Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre has a variety of activities planned for local kids and families. Children must be registered for these events by Friday, March 10th.
-
Applications open for City of Brockville Legacy FundThis year there are approximately $8,000 in combined funds to be divided and distributed through the City of Brockville's Legacy Fund. This year's deadline for applications is Friday, April 14th, 2023, at 4:00 p.m.