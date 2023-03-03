RCDSB sponsors free public skating for March Break

The Renfrew County District School Board is sponsoring public skating across the Ottawa Valley during March Break. They say the open rinks are a part of their continued effort to support local families and give back to the community.

Monday, March 13th

Paul J. Yakabuski Arena in Barry's Bacy from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14th

Civic Centre in Petawawa from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Astrolabe in Cobden from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15th

EDCC in Eganville from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Palmer Rapids Arena in Palmber Rapids from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 16th

PMC in Pembroke from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Ma-te-Way Activity Centre in Renfrew from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30

The School Board says all are welcome at any of the open locations during the March Break. free of charge.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray