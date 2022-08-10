RCDSB students participate in First Nations, Inuit, and Metis Summer Learning Program

This summer, students of the Renfrew County District School Board had the opportunity to participate in the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Summer Learning Program. The program is the first week-long initiative ever for Indigenous education in Renfrew County.

The program brought students together from grades 7 to 10 who identify as First Nation, Inuit, or Metis from every area of Renfrew County. Students learned about the rich heritage of Indigenous cultures, similarities and differences in traditional teachings, participated in traditional games, and heard from guest speakers.

Some of the activities involved included making moccasins, winter mitts out of deer hide, dream catchers, faceless dolls, Métis beading, and paddle making. One full day was dedicated to learning about the Métis people and experimenting with weaving. On another day, students learned about the Inuit culture, lighting the Qulliq, sampling caribou soup, making seal skin owls, and took part in some physical Inuit stamina games of endurance and strength.

"Not only was this week-long event about culture and learning, but you could also see the friendships being formed, and leadership skills being used to create a totally accepting and

nurturing environment, it doesn’t get much better than that," says Judy Ellis, Indigenous Graduation Coach. "Each morning started with a circle, smudging, and check-in to ensure

each individual felt supported. It was a huge success and a team effort from both the RCDSB and RCCDSB. The feedback we received was so positive, and it could be a bigger

event next year."

All of the programs were led by community knowledge keepers and Elders, with funding from the Ministry of Education to support these cultural events.