RCHDU warns of at least 20 high-risk contacts and 4 suspected workplace outbreaks from COVID-19

COVID

Renfrew County and District Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 

The number of known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at six. 

In a press release, The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says the three new cases has led to "at least" 20 high-risk contacts and 4 suspected workplace outbreaks. 

Based on the new cases, RCDHU says it's reminding residents that the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated. 

In the latest case summary update released Thursday, RCDHU says no one is in the hospital with the virus. 
 

 

