RCHDU warns of at least 20 high-risk contacts and 4 suspected workplace outbreaks from COVID-19
Renfrew County and District Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
The number of known active cases in the region saw a slight increase, it's now at six.
In a press release, The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says the three new cases has led to "at least" 20 high-risk contacts and 4 suspected workplace outbreaks.
Based on the new cases, RCDHU says it's reminding residents that the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated.
In the latest case summary update released Thursday, RCDHU says no one is in the hospital with the virus.
New #COVID19 Cases in Renfrew County and District Bring Stark Reminder About Importance of Getting Vaccinated.— Renfrew County and District Health Unit (@RCDHealthUnit) July 23, 2021
Full details on #RCDHU's website: https://t.co/irB8HT4OiK#GetTheVaccine #CommunityImmunity #VaccinesWork #COVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/VRQKHvA8SM