Recall for Nature's Touch frozen mango products for possible contamination of Hepatitis A

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall of the Nature's Touch frozen mango products for possible contamination of Hepatitis A.

This includes the following products:

Nature's Touch frozen mangoes 2 kg; UPC: 873668001807; Best before 2022 NO 09

Compliments frozen mango mania 600 g; UPC: 055742504309; Best before 2022 NO 10/2022 DE 18

Irresistibles frozen mango chunks 600 g; UPC: 059749876001; Best before 2022 NO 10

President’s Choice frozen mango chunks 600 g; UPC: 060383993870; Best before 2022 NO 06/2022 NO 10

LGL District Health is re-iterating the call and is asking anyone with the frozen fruit to discard the item or return it to the store.

In Kingston, the local health unit there confirmed Hepatitis A cases in their region.

